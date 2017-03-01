Posted: Mar 01, 2017 2:45 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 2:45 PM

Adam Hooper

Two people who were involved in last November's robbery of a Bartlesville store has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30th. Terry Carmichael Smith, The Third of Topeka, Kansas, and Jaylon Neal are charged with first degree robbery.



Bartlesville police investigated a robbery at the Casey's General Store in Bartlesville where two men wearing Halloween masks demanded money. According to a court affidavit, the suspects were armed with a tire iron and a hammer. When the clerk refused to comply, one of the suspects hit the clerk with a tire iron. Both men took the cash and ran off.



Smith and Neal are free on $75,000 bond each.