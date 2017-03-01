Posted: Mar 01, 2017 2:47 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 2:47 PM

Adam Hooper

A Dewey man who is accused of killing his grandmother last July is set to be on the jury sounding docket, scheduled for June 28th. Donald Wayne Shimko is charged with first degree murder.



According to a court affidavit, Dewey police received a call from Shimko around 4:30 in the morning of July 20th saying that he found his grandmother, Altiva Shimko, dead. Officers believe that Shimko used a baseball bat to strike his grandmother's head.



Bond remains at $500,000.