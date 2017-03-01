Posted: Mar 01, 2017 4:03 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 4:03 PM

Bill Lynch

This week the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met for their second February meeting. At the meeting the Chamber honored the Barnsdall Students of the Month, Morgan Crabtree, Trey Taylor, and Haylee Tarwater. During Barnsdall School News Misty Farber announced that 15 Sophomores were inducted into the National Honor Society, she also asked for volunteers to serve as testing monitors, and introduced a new internship program for Junior and Seniors which begins next year. The internship program will send students for two hours each day, four days a week to local businesses to give students hands on work experience for elective credit. Interested businesses may contact Farber at Barnsdall High School for details.

Barnsdall Superintendent Rick Loggins also spoke to the Chamber this week, specifically regarding the upcoming school bond issue. The $5.8 million bond will see the construction of a new multipurpose athletic building along with concession and restrooms at the football field, the construction of a new Family and Consumer Science building, renovation of the music and arts building, and necessary repairs to the high school and elementary school. The bond goes for public vote March 7, and needs a super majority, or 60 percent, in order to pass.