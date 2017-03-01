Posted: Mar 01, 2017 5:10 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 5:10 PM

Ben Nicholas

The House author of a bill that could clear the way for the sale of the Grand River Dam Authority in northeastern Oklahoma says she doesn't plan to push her measure this year.



Republican Rep. Leslie Osborn of Mustang said Wednesday she plans to shelve the bill after it created what she called a lot of confusion and uncertainty.



Osborn's bill would have authorized the sale, lease or transfer of all the property interests of the GRDA, which is a state agency based in Vinita and is self-funded through the sale of electricity and water.



Osborn chairs the House Appropriations and Budget Committee and is a key budge negotiator for the House who says it's important for lawmakers to consider the sale of state-owned assets amid Oklahoma's current budget crisis.

