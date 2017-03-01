Posted: Mar 01, 2017 5:16 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 5:17 PM

Bill Lynch

Progress on the new OSU Extension Office at the Osage County Fairgrounds is proceeding on schedule and you have an opportunity to be part of the big move. Jessica Jantzen the 4-H and Youth Development Director for the OSU Extension Office joined KPGM's Talk of the Town to discuss “Pave the Way for Future 4-H'ers.”