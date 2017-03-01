News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 01, 2017 5:16 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 5:17 PM
Pave the Way Brick Fundraiser
Progress on the new OSU Extension Office at the Osage County Fairgrounds is proceeding on schedule and you have an opportunity to be part of the big move. Jessica Jantzen the 4-H and Youth Development Director for the OSU Extension Office joined KPGM's Talk of the Town to discuss “Pave the Way for Future 4-H'ers.”
If you are interested in purchasing an engraved brick they are being sold for $50 dollars for one or $75 for two. Ranches who would also like to support the 4-H will be able to brand their emblem into a special bench which will sit in front of the new extension office. The order form for the fundraiser can be viewed by following the link or contact Jessica Jantzen at the OSU Extension Office in Pawhuska at (918) 287-4170.
