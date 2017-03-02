Posted: Mar 02, 2017 4:59 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2017 4:59 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

One of the nation's major ratings agencies is downgrading Oklahoma's bond and appropriation debt rating because of continued weak revenue collections and a revenue failure that's led to more budget cuts to state programs.



S&P Global Ratings issued a report on Wednesday that lowered the state's general obligation bond debt rating from AA+ to AA. The agency also lowered its rating on the state's appropriation debt from AA to AA-. The ratings agency kept its outlook on the state's financial picture as stable, but warned Oklahoma's reliance on one-time sources of revenue to balance the budget makes the state vulnerable to further revenue declines.

The decision amounts to a lowering of the state's credit rating and could lead to higher interest rates on the state's bond debt.