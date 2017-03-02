Posted: Mar 02, 2017 5:01 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2017 5:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

County Assessor Todd Mathes reminds taxpayers of Washington County know that Wednesday, March 15th is the final day to file for your homestead exemption and for other property tax exemptions that are handled by the local assessor's office. He says the 15th is also the last day to return personal property renditions to the assessor's office without a penalty.

To qualify for the homestead exemption you must have owned and occupied your home as of the first day of January. Once you file an original application for exemption you do not need to file again at the assessor's office unless you move to another home.



Some of the other exemptions available to taxpayers include the 100% disabled veteran's exemption, the additional homestead exemption, and the senior valuation freeze.

The 100% disabled veteran's exemption turns any homesteaded property into tax-exempt real estate for qualified veterans.



Again, the deadline for all exemptions for 2017 and for filing personal property renditions without penalty is March 15th. For more information concerning the various exemptions, call the Washington County Assessor's Office at (918) 337-2830.