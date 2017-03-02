Posted: Mar 02, 2017 1:48 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2017 1:48 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The swine show kicked of day one of the Washington County Junior Livestock Show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. The event opened with the breeding gilt show. There were ten entries in seven classes. Hailey Hamrick claimed the Reserve Grand Champion with her Duroc and Justin Messner to the prize for the Grand Champion with his spotted gilt.

There were three entries in the market prospect hog show. First place with to Hailey Hamrick, Addyson Hodge took second, and Rhea Asury claimed third place.

The market hog show had 110 entries. Katelyn Conner showed the breed champion and Jay Lewis showed the reserve breed champion out of eleven entries in the Berkshire entries. Caden Cantrell had the only Chester White. Brooke Horsman had the breed champion Duroc and Cooper Fogle had the reserve breed champion out of nine entries. There were 22 Hampshires in five classes. Justin Messner showed the breed champion and Cooper Brim had the reserve. Two Herefords were in the show. Kierra Hudson had the breed champion and Conner Teel showed the reserve. Only one Poland. That was entered by Conner Teel. Five spots were shown. Ashlynn Richey had the breed champion and Kaden Gosnell showed the reserve champion. Nine Yorkshires in three classes were judged. Cooper Eden showed the breed champion. The reserve went to Chase Brim. 53 crosbred swine made up nine classes. Cooper Brim had the breed champion -- which also was named Grand Champion of the swine show. Justin Messner had the reserve breed champion. It also claimed the Reserve Grand Champion.

