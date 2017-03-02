Posted: Mar 02, 2017 2:57 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2017 2:57 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin today has officially signed House Bill 1845, the REAL ID compliance bill. The new law will allow people to obtain a compliant REAL ID driver's license or identification card.



Both the House of Representatives and the Senate gave overwhelming support to HB 1845. It passed the House 78-18 and won 35-11 approval in the Senate.



HB 1845 was a priority measure for the governor, who urged lawmakers during her State of the State address this year to pass a measure that makes Oklahoma compliant with the federal REAL ID Act. HB 1845 is the first measure of this year’s legislative session to be signed into law by the governor.