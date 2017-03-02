News


Fallin Signs In Real ID

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin today has officially signed House Bill 1845, the REAL ID compliance bill. The new law will allow people to obtain a compliant REAL ID driver's license or identification card.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate gave overwhelming support to HB 1845. It passed the House 78-18 and won 35-11 approval in the Senate.

HB 1845 was a priority measure for the governor, who urged lawmakers during her State of the State address this year to pass a measure that makes Oklahoma compliant with the federal REAL ID Act. HB 1845 is the first measure of this year’s legislative session to be signed into law by the governor.


