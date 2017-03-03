Posted: Mar 03, 2017 8:36 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2017 8:36 AM

Dorea Potter

KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM are proud to host the 1st Annual Inter-State Farm and Home Show presented by Bartlett Co-op Association on Friday, March 3rd from 1pm to 7pm and Saturday, March 4th from 7am to 4pm, at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College Campus.

This free show will feature more than 100 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home décor, lifestyle services, or tasty treats this a must visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items which can be purchased during the show.

KGGF 690, KWON 1400/93.3, and KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from the Inter-State Farm & Home Show. Meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk, Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener, Ron Hays from Radio Oklahoma Network and KGGF Farm Director, and Steve Schiffner and Steve Eason from Hook and Hunt. Oklahoma and Kansas state legislators will also be joining us, so come meet your representatives.

There will be many door prizes and giveaways from local vendors. KGGF and KRIG will be giving away two $500 cash prizes each day, Branson tickets, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Soul 2 Soul Tour tickets, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals tickets, and Bartlesville Community Center Broadway play tickets. Go Bob Pipe and Steel will be giving away a Go Bob Hay Monster.

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show is presented by Bartlett Co-op Association. Major sponsors include: Quality Motors, Quality Toyota, Lucas Metal Works, Go Bob Pipe and Steel, Romans Outdoor Power, Romans Motor Company, and 4 Mile Trailers. Don’t miss seeing:

4 Seasons Ag & Lawn, Action Communications, Advanced Pest Solutions, AgChoice of Parsons, Agape H2O, Avon-Crystal Roach, Awesome Hill Top Acres, Bartlesville Print Shop, Bluff Creamery, Bullet Fence Systems, Captain Ron’s Dip Addiction, Celebrating Home/Signature HomeStyles, Ceramic Z n More, Coffeyville Convention & Visitors Bureau, Coffeyville Insurance Associate, Community Builders, Cooperative Credit Union, Corner Post Insurance, CPR Pest Management, Daddy Hinkles, Derailed Commodity, Edna Mattress Factory, Extreme Roofing Solutions, Fabric Notions, Heritage Homes Reality, Jim’s Custom Kitchens, Magnabilities Independent Consultant – Glenda Madison, Midcontinent Livestock Supplements, Mimi’s Antique Market, Mustang Mowers, O’Malley Equipment, Penley Barns, Penn Manor Apartments, Phelps Hog Heaven, Pink Zebra, Pro Energy Feeds, Rafter H Tree Clearing, Sam’s Club-Owasso, Sandbagger Golf and Turf, Scelta Windows, Sonic in Coffeyville, Sooner Carpet, South Roofing and Contracting, Southern Kansas Woodstove, Star Lube Auto Express, Sweeten Scentsy, Swim’n Holes, That Guy You Know Taxidermy and Wild Game Processing, The Lippy Hippy, The Quarry Custom Marble, Thomas Jackson-Farm Bureau Agencies, Tupperware by Ann, Usborne Books & More, Welch State Bank, Wilbert Memorials, Wildcat Extension District, Windsor Place, Wise Boot & Shoe Repair, and Woodbridge Home Exteriors.