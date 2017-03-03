Posted: Mar 03, 2017 3:15 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2017 4:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Jail for 2nd degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Kyle Wayne Jackson was established by an officer that he was driving a white station wagon with Missouri license plates that had been involved in a burglary at a pawn shop in Dewey. Reportedly, Jackson had stated that he had gotten out of the Missouri Department of Correction about three months prior.



As police continued their investigation, a revolver was found in the vehicle, and police arrested Jackson as he was a convicted felon. After that arrest, Jackson was identified as the subject involved in the burglary.



His next court date is March 24. Bond was set at $25,000.