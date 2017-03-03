Posted: Mar 03, 2017 7:39 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2017 7:39 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Day one of the Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a big hit with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Communnity College. 104.9 FM Real Country, KRIG; the Mighty 690, KGGF; and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 100 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world. There were eleven door prize winners.

Kristen Kuehn of South Coffeyville won an 84 piece Crescent Brand Tool Set from Bartlett Co-op, Joe Minardi of Jenks won a gift Certificate for one – properly filled 20lb Propane Bottle supplied by Bartlett Co-op, John Long of Cherryvale won a T-shirt and Goodie Cup from Coffeyville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Linda Ketchum of Coffeyville won a 500-dollar cash prize from 690 AM KGGF, Tim Hannah of Coffeyville won a 500-dollar cash prize from 104.9 FM KRIG 104.9. Deam Taclkett of Tulsa won St. Louis Cardinals Tickets from 104.9 FM KRIG 104.9, Johnny Tucker of Independence won Kansas City Royals Tickets from AM 690 KGGF 690, Beth Metcalf of Havana, KS won a Gentle Rain and Macho Man Sprinkles Gift Bag from The Zebra Sisters, Tara Stewart of Liberty, KS won a Grand Country Music Hall Comedy Jamboree Branson Package, Sandi Minardi of Jenks won a Clay Cooper Theatre Branson Prize Package, and Lane Gordon of Coffeyville won a Clay Cooper Theatre Branson Prize Package.

Day 2 will begin Saturday Morning at 8 o’clock at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College campus and end at 4 o’clock. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home décor, lifestyle services, or tasty treats this a “must visit” show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items which can be purchased during the show.



AM 690 KGGF, 104.1 FM KGGF, 98.1 FM KUSN, AM 1400 and 93.3 FM KWON, 100.1 FM KYFM and 104.9 FM KRIG 104.9 will broadcast live from the Inter-State Farm & Home Show. You can meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Miller from Tech Talk, Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener, KGGF Farm Director, Ron Hays from Radio Oklahoma Network, and Steve Schiffner and Steve Eason from Hook and Hunt. Oklahoma and Kansas state legislators will also join in so meet your elected representatives.

There will be many more door prizes and giveaways from local vendors including two more $500 cash prizes, Branson tickets, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals tickets, an 84-piece Crescent brand tool set from Bartlett Co-op, gift certificate for one properly-filled 20 pound propane bottle from Bartlett Co-op, Tupperware Products from Tupperware by Ann, Branson entertainment packages, Soul to Soul Tour Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Tickets and Go Bob Pipe and Steel will give away a Go Bob Hay Monster.

