Posted: Mar 04, 2017 3:13 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2017 3:13 AM

Cottages Project to Go Before Bartlesville's Council

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council will take action on a request from the Nehemiah Community Development Corporation to waive some or all of the estimated development and permit fees associated with the Cottages on 6th Street Development.  The council will also take action on the bid for the Camelot Drive Concrete Street Rehabilitation project.  Monday evening's city council meeting is set for 7 o'clock at the City Center Building.


