State Senator Julie Daniels calls a State House bill the first step to a teacher pay raise. State Representative Travis Dunlap's bill to reduce the amount and number of tax credits for the zero-emissions energy industry could provide that funding. Dunlap's bill would cap the amount of money set aside for the tax credit at 15 million dollars. That in-turn would help provide the funds to pay for the raise that legislators generally agree is overdue.

Speaking on a KWON Capitol Call program, Senator Daniels says the energy industry is already squaking. Daniels knows the power of the education lobby. She says they need to get behind Dunlap's bill to limit the tax credits.



Dunlap's tax credit bill made it out of committee on Wednesday and now moves to the state house floor for a vote.