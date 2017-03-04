Posted: Mar 04, 2017 7:41 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2017 7:41 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bidders bought the premiums on 80 animals shown at the Washington County Junior Livestock Show in Dewey Saturday night. Caney Agri-Service bought the premium on Alexis Evans's Grand Champion Steer for $4,400. Armstrong Bank bought the premium on the Grand Champion Lamb shown by Andrea Blum for $2,300. The premium on the Grand Champion Goat shown by Tye Hill went to Phillips 66 for $1,500. The bid was $1,800 on the Grand Champion Hog shown by Cooper Brim. That bid came from ConocoPhillips, 104.9 Real Country KRIG and the Mighty 690, KGGF.

Armstrong Bank and Patriot GMC took the bid on the premium for the Reserve Grand Champion Steer shown by Billy Imhoff for $2,500. Jagger Fox's Reserve Grand Champion Lamb earned a premium of $1,500. The bid went to the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge. ABB won the premium on the Reserve Grand Champion Goat for $1,500. The bid was also $1,500 from Phillips 66 on the Reserve Grand Champion Hog. The animal was shown by Justin Messner.

A total of 80 premiums were sold at auction. Donors also added to the earnings of local exhibitors through add-on dollars going to the exhibitor of their choice.