Posted: Mar 04, 2017 7:42 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2017 7:42 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a huge success evidenced by a large turn-out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. The Mighty 690, KGGF, Real Country 104.9,KRIG, and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 100 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

There were many door prizes given out throughout the weekend from the stations along with vendors. Saturday’s door prizes include an 84-piece Crescent Brand Tool Set from Bartlett Co-op that wen to Jana Isle of Coffeyville, Brandon Swan of Dewey won a gift certificate for a properly filled 20 pound Propane Bottle supplied by Bartlett Co-op, Ron Goedecke of Okmulgee won St. Louis Cardinals Tickets from KRIG 104.9, Shane Fields of Sedan also won St. Louis Cardinals Tickets from KRIG 104.9, Clint Wilmoth of Edna, KS won Kansas City Royals Tickets from KGGF 690, Francisco Almendarez of Copan also won Kansas City Royals Tickets from KGGF 690, Dee West of Delaware won Feather Earrings Made from Leather from Yours and Mine Custom Leather (Glenda Madison), Alan Miller of Parsons won Interchangeable Magnetic Jewelry from Magnabilities, a Gift Bag from Celebrating Homes/Signature Homestyles Cathy Thompson went to Kim Maxson from Coffeyville, Deborah Richardson of Dewey won Branson Tickets as did Steve Malen of Havana and Stephanie Richardson of Coffeyville. Linda Heinlein of Sedan picked up four tickets to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul to Soul Tour and Stacy Main of Coffeyville won the Go Bob Hay Monster. Eric George of Wann won $500 Cash from KGGF 690 and Melody Dickens of Cherryvale won $500 Cash from KRIG 104.9.

Door prizes were also awarded on Friday at the show. Kristen Kuehn of South Coffeyville won an 84 piece Crescent Brand Tool Set from Bartlett Co-op, Joe Minardi of Jenks won a gift Certificate for one - properly filled 20 pound Propane Bottle supplied by Bartlett Co-op, John Long of Cherryvale won a T-shirt and Goodie Cup from Coffeyville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Linda Ketchum of Coffeyville won a 500-dollar cash prize from 690 AM KGGF, Tim Hannah of Coffeyville won a 500-dollar cash prize from Real Country 104.9 FM KRIG. Dean Tackett of Tulsa won St. Louis Cardinals Tickets from 104.9 FM KRIG, Johnny Tucker of Independence won Kansas City Royals Tickets from AM 690 KGGF, Beth Metcalf of Havana, KS won a Gentle Rain and Macho Man Sprinkles Gift Bag from The Zebra Sisters, Tara Stewart of Liberty, KS won a Grand Country Music Hall Comedy Jamboree Branson Package, Sandi Minardi of Jenks won a Clay Cooper Theatre Branson Prize Package, and Lane Gordon of Coffeyville won a Clay Cooper Theatre Branson Prize Package.

KGGF and KRIG management thanked the Coffeyville Community College for their hospitality along with everyone who made the show possible from security, vendors, and the many people who came out to visit the exhibits.



