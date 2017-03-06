Posted: Mar 06, 2017 10:13 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2017 11:02 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at 9, as it was the first meeting of the month. In their brief meeting, the commissioners approved to surplus two tractors from District 3.

All other items were approved. There were no receipts to receive. The commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30