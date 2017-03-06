Posted: Mar 06, 2017 10:53 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2017 10:53 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning approved two utility relocation reimbursements. The first was Bridge number 63 located on EW 19 Road and the second was Bridge number 62 located on EW 19 Road.



County officials received their monthly sales tax report. The county sales tax totaled $83,528.26, which is up $8,300 from last month, and its up $14,000 from this time last year. The commissioners didn't have any news concerning the E-9-1-1 program.