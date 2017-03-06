Posted: Mar 06, 2017 12:19 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2017 12:20 PM

Ben Nicholas

The annual Readers’ Photography Showcase contest entry deadline is April 15. The best will be selected for publication in the upcoming July-August issue of Outdoor Oklahoma, the official magazine of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.



Each entrant may submit as many as four high-resolution digital images for judges to consider. They will be looking for high-quality photographs that showcase Oklahoma’s great outdoors. Possible subjects might include wildlife studies, birds, fish, insects, landscapes, native vegetation, rivers and streams, lakes, sunsets and rainbows, or good-quality action shots from outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking or camping, most anything related to the outdoors.



The showcase is meant to feature the best artistic photography relating to Oklahoma’s outdoors. Keep in mind that judges aren't looking for pictures of domesticated livestock or “trophy snapshots" of hunters or anglers posing with their harvested game or caught fish.

(Photographers are Stephen Kirkland, fox kit at upper left; Kay Williams, butterfly at lower left; and Jeff Flinn, American bald eagle at right.)

