Posted: Mar 06, 2017 12:42 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2017 12:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

Verdigris Public Schools are closed today as a result of an ongiong murder investigation in the area. Increased police activity at a house near the school is cited as the reason for the schools closing.

Reportedly, a man was found dead inside the home, and police are investigating.

According to the school's website, "Classes have been canceled today as a result of an incident in close proximity to our school. This incident has resulted in increased police activity in the area. While we are unable to release additional details as this time, please know the decision was made with the safety of all students in mind. There will be no school today, March 6, 2017."