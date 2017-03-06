Posted: Mar 06, 2017 7:21 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2017 7:23 PM

Adam Hooper

The Bartlesville City Council approved a request from the Nehemiah Community Development Corporation to waive some of the estimated development and permit fees associated with the Cottages on 6th Street. The project will go into several phases. Director of Community Development and Park Planning Lisa Beeman explained the first phase.



The fees are estimated to be waived is around $1,700.



The City Council awarded Crossland bid of $260,710 for the Camelot Drive Concrete Street Rehabilitation project. The bid was $4,700 under budget.