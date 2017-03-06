Posted: Mar 06, 2017 9:04 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2017 9:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey School Board held their monthly meeting on Monday night at the the McCrary Conference Room. During the meeting, the board approved temporary contracts for Maggie Lannan, an Elementary School Teacher, Jane Mackey, an Elementary School Teacher, and Sasha Yorman, a Middle School and High School Librarian. The board then accepted the resignation of Cassie Frailey, an English Teacher.

The board also recieved presentations on the finances and the Special Education Program.

All other items were approved.