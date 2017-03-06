Posted: Mar 06, 2017 9:08 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2017 9:11 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council held their bi-weekly meeting on monday night. The council approved for the destruction of several older records so they could clear space out for new records.

The council also approved for several increases and decreases in line items in the budget, as well as ammending the fiscal year budget to balance out in seperate areas.

All other items were approved.