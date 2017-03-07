Posted: Mar 07, 2017 8:36 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2017 8:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Nowata County Sheriff Rick Miller has resigned. The resignation comes on the heels of resignations last month of the county's under-sheriff and jail administrator. Chairman of the Nowata County Board of Commissioners, Bud Frost says the board needs to meet with District Attorney Kevin Buchanan before moving forward.



Frost expects to meet with the district attorney some time today or tomorrow. Miller said last month the undersheriff and jail administrator had retired once from law enforcement and had been working on their ranch in addition to their duties with the county and had decided to work on the family ranch full time. County officials have not disclosed Miller's reason for resigning his post. Miller has worked in law enforcement for nearly 20 years.