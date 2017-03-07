News


Schools Need Volunteers For State Testing

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville School District is asking for volunteers to help with state testing. The district must rely on community volunteers to help proctor mandated state tests at each school site from April 3 through the 28. Help is needed from two to six hours, depending on the test.

The main job of a Test Proctor is to observe the testing procedures while students are taking an Oklahoma State Standardized Test. You choose the date, time, and school.

To volunteer, please call the school counselor for the school of your choice:

 
Hoover Elementary                           918-333-9337       Jessica Herrington
Jane Phillips Elementary                918-336-9479       Shawn Imhoff
Richard Kane Elementary              918-337-3711       Gayla Curtis
Ranch Heights Elementary            918-336-3810       Rhonda Willcox
Wayside Elementary                       918-333-8000       Rachel Gurule
Woodrow Wilson Elementary       918-335-1177      Karen Salge
Central Middle School                     918-336-9302     Allison Ebert or Jane Sears
Madison Middle School                  918-333-4444     Holly Martin or Lindsay Hammond
Bartlesville High School                 918-336-3311     Rhonda Layman


