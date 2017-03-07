Posted: Mar 07, 2017 12:17 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2017 12:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville School District is asking for volunteers to help with state testing. The district must rely on community volunteers to help proctor mandated state tests at each school site from April 3 through the 28. Help is needed from two to six hours, depending on the test.



The main job of a Test Proctor is to observe the testing procedures while students are taking an Oklahoma State Standardized Test. You choose the date, time, and school.



To volunteer, please call the school counselor for the school of your choice:





Hoover Elementary 918-333-9337 Jessica Herrington

Jane Phillips Elementary 918-336-9479 Shawn Imhoff

Richard Kane Elementary 918-337-3711 Gayla Curtis

Ranch Heights Elementary 918-336-3810 Rhonda Willcox

Wayside Elementary 918-333-8000 Rachel Gurule

Woodrow Wilson Elementary 918-335-1177 Karen Salge

Central Middle School 918-336-9302 Allison Ebert or Jane Sears

Madison Middle School 918-333-4444 Holly Martin or Lindsay Hammond

Bartlesville High School 918-336-3311 Rhonda Layman