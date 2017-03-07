Posted: Mar 07, 2017 12:22 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2017 12:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has launched a new online inmate lookup for public use.

The site contains features allowing the release of more accurate information regarding inmates sentenced to state prisons. The new format also allows for comprehensive searches of all inmates by appearance, facility or sentence.

The project was undertaken in-house and built by current IT staff from the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services, costing the department no additional money.



The new inmate lookup can be found here.



