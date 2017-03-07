Posted: Mar 07, 2017 12:29 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2017 12:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

A joint task force brought down Jessie Allen on Monday, who was on the Top 15 Fugitive list.



Members of the task force tracked Allen to the Midtown Tulsa area near 25th and Sheridan. When Allen heard the police helicopter and agents surrounding his location, he fled. After a short foot chase, an agent was able to apprehend him.



The task force was a combination of agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General, Tulsa Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Service.



OIG agents placed a priority on Allen because of his history of violence, known membership in the Indian Brotherhood gang and a recent incident involving a high speed pursuit through a residential area.



Allen, 36, was serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. He was released on probation in September 2016. Allen was listed as an absconder by his probation officer in January after failing to make contact.



At the time of the apprehension, Allen was not dressed as a woman as he had done in the past to avoid detection.



He is currently in the Tulsa County Jail on a no bond warrant.