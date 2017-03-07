Posted: Mar 07, 2017 3:11 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2017 3:11 PM

Ben Nicholas

The city’s Solid Waste Department will provide free leaf and grass collection for City of Bartlesville solid waste customers on May 1-5.



Residents are asked to place bagged leaves or grass at the curb on your normal collection day. Yard waste stickers will not be required during this special collection week, and clear or colored bags may be used. There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for this collection, although residents should comply with all other standard refuse regulations. Extra bags of household refuse outside the cart must have the red refuse sticker attached.



This grass and leaf collection is for private residences only. There will be no commercial collections.