Posted: Mar 07, 2017 3:36 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2017 3:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Spring Coupon Program is back, and will allow Bartlesville residents to make one free trip to Osage Landfill anytime during a six-month period. The Spring Coupon may be used anytime between Jan. 1 through June 30, 2017.



The Utility Billing Department began sending out Spring Coupons last week. All households should receive their coupon this billing cycle. Residents can take unwanted items to the Osage Landfill during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Customers will be allowed to transport their debris in a single personal vehicle or vehicle/trailer combination. Be prepared to present a current City of Bartlesville utility bill at the landfill.



All appliances that have compressors must have the compressors removed before disposal. The compressor can be disposed if it is removed. Items that will not be accepted are tires, batteries, hazardous material, wet paint, appliances that have not had the compressor removed (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, etc.) and demolished structures. The appliance must be certified “Freon free” if the compressor is not removed.



Coupons may not be duplicated. This program does not apply to commercial accounts or contractors.

