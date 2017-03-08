Posted: Mar 08, 2017 2:57 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2017 2:57 PM

Tuesday evening the Pawhuska City Council met to come to a decision regarding Pawuska's lack of public restroom facilities. At the February meeting the council gave guidance and discretion to Terry Loftis in order to bring back the best options for creating a public restroom. Loftis had initiated the public restroom discussion at the February meeting and had developed several ideas for locations, size, and design. Loftis returned this week with blueprints with the three options the council had approved, the Downtown Pocket Park, the City Hall Park, and the Ranchers Plaza.

Loftis expressed concern with building the restroom near City Hall as it would cause additional pedestrian traffic across HWY 60, he had also discussed the option with Police Chief Scott Laird who had reservations about the restroom being so close to the Police Station, especially the rear entrance.

The City Council had reservations of Loftis' original plan to put the restroom in the Pocket Park, however agreed to visit the idea as an alternative, but the Council, Loftis, and many of the Downtown business owners preferred the Ranchers Plaza location.

Ranchers Plaza is owned by Blue Sky Bank, therefore in order for the City to build in that location they would need a lease. Blue Sky agreed to sign a 50 year lease with the City of Pawhuska to use the location as a public restroom site, with the option of an additional 50 years. Once the Council had decided on the location of the restrooms, they needed to approve a bid and a contract.

As Terry Loftis had created the blueprint, he also created a tentative bid for what cost of construction would be. He determined that the complete construction of the building, with siding, sidewalk, and finishing would cost between $60-65,000 however proposed a bid of $58,674 without siding and sidewalk. In order for the City Council to approve spending of more than $50,000 they would need to declare a state of emergency for the Purpose of Health and Safety. Ward 1 Council Member Roger Taylor had reservations of declaring a state of emergency in order to build a restroom, and felt that perhaps they should conduct bids through traditional means, Taylor's reservations were noted but the other members of the council felt the situation did constitute a Public Health and Safety emergency and approved Loftis' bid of construction for $58,674.