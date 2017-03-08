Posted: Mar 08, 2017 3:11 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2017 3:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has sent letters to 10 county jail administrators announcing the cancellation of their contracts with the agency.

This move is expected to save the DOC an estimated $775,000 by the end of the fiscal year. The department continues to look for ways to close a nearly $3 million budget hole announced at the Feb. 21 Oklahoma Board of Equalization meeting.

The department has stopped filling the county jail beds and today began the process of moving the 224 inmates out of the county jails and into DOC facilities.

Included counties are Nowata, Okmulgee, Roger Mills and Tillman.

Director Joe M. Allbaugh “We cannot cut anymore. We have no mobility, we are in a dire situation and it is getting worse. This move will secure some funding. However, we will need to continue to find more areas to save.”

All inmates being moved are medium and minimum security levels. They will be placed in a facility that has bed space.

