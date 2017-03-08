Posted: Mar 08, 2017 3:34 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2017 3:34 PM

Adam Hooper

A probable cause hearing took place Wednesday afternoon for 26-year old Ian Henry Meixner, 26-year Brandon Joshua Loveless, and 27-year old Lukas Tate Lindsay were arrested on drugs and a loaded firearm.



Dewey police stopped a vehicle for no visible tag light in the 800 block of North Pawnee. A court affidavit states that officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. Reportedly, the police removed a blue tray with a marijuana joint. The authorities found inside the vehicle scales, a bag of meth, syringes, and a loaded gun.



All three suspects next court date is Thursday afternoon when charges are expected to be filed. Bond for Meixner is set at $50,000. Loveless' bond was set at $10,000 and Lindsay's bond was set at $1,500.