Posted: Mar 08, 2017 3:36 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2017 3:43 AM

Adam Hooper

A $75,000 bond has been set for a Bartlesville man who allegedly had possession of illegal drugs. 28-year old Johnny Calvin Tennison is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer. Bartlesville police were called to the 100 block of Southwest Santa Fe where officers learned that Tennison may have given his father drugs.



A court affidavit states that Tennison took of running, reached into his pocket, and threw something out. Officers caught up with Tennison and took him into custody. Reportedly, the police found a bag of meth and a bag of 21 green pills. The authorities searched the home and found heroin, marijuana, and illegal pills. Court records indicate that Tennison have priors in Washington County.



Tennison's next court date is March 24th.