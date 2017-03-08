Posted: Mar 08, 2017 3:42 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2017 4:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

With the announcement of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections canceling contracts with the Nowata County Jail, several questions have arose in the county. This contract cancellation comes on the heels of several high ranking officers in the Sheriff's department resigning, including Rick Miller, the Sheriff himself.



On Monday, Miller resigned due to “stress.” A month prior, the under-sheriff and jail administrator had resigned and decided to work on the family ranch full time.



Per the Department of Corrections, the contracts give Nowata a 30 day notice before the contract is terminated, which is effective immediately. Inmates in the jail will be transferred to other facilities during that time frame.