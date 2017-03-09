Posted: Mar 09, 2017 10:33 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2017 10:36 AM

Adam Hooper

State leaders are dealing with many issues including a budget shortfall. For one state leader, he likes to get away from the state capitol and meet with the public, hearing their concerns. During a recent KWON Community Connection program, Lt. Governor Todd Lamb enjoys being out in the public.



You can hear more from Lamb by going to bartlesvilleradio.com, go to on-demand, and click on Community Connection icon.