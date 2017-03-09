Posted: Mar 09, 2017 11:42 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2017 11:42 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Dewey Police Department is looking for the public's assistance in identifying two individuals involved a theft. According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Nathan Mellen security videos from February 24th show the two at the Linger Longer Antique store getting into a display case and stealing jewelry.

If you have information on this crime or know the identity individuals involved, please contact Investigator Tim Stringer of the Dewey Police Department at (918) 534-2389.

Crime doesn't pay but crime stoppers does. Crime stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the the men involved in the theft. Remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). You can also use the free P3 Tips smart phone app.