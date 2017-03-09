Posted: Mar 09, 2017 12:45 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2017 12:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

Washington County Emergency Management has lent it's hand in help by sending equipment and aid to Woodward to assist with the ongoing fires. WCEM says that several firefighters and vehicles went to Woodward on Tuesday.

Everyone and everything has since returned, with the exception of Director Kary Cox. He is still there managing the staging areas in Woodward, but there is no timetable on his return.