Osage Nation
Posted: Mar 09, 2017 2:26 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2017 2:26 PM
Osage Nation Sovereignty Powwow this Saturday
The Osage Nation would would like to extend an invitation for their annual Sovereignty Day Celebration this Saturday, March 11. Geneva HorseChief-Hamilton, from Osage Nation Communications, discussed the event with bartlesvilleradio.
The Osage Nation Sovereignty Powwow is open to the public and free for all to attend. Come experience traditional gourd dancing at 3pm followed by a free dinner at 5:30. The Grand Entry will follow dinner at 7pm, and will be led by Reuben DeRoin and Jennifer Brumley, the Head Man and Lady Dancer. Additionally Oliver Littlecook Sr will serve as Head Singer, and gourd dancing will be hosted by the Osage Gourd Group. The Master of Ceremonies for the event is Archie Mason and Timmy Lookout will serve as Arena Director. It all takes place this Saturday at the Osage County Fairground inside the Agricultural Building.
