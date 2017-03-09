Thursday Basketball Schedule

Three People Face Drugs And Gun Charges

Adam Hooper

Three people who were arrested in Dewey for drugs and a loaded firearm were back in Washington County District Court facing formal charges.  26-year Ian Henry Meixner is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.  26-year old Brandon Joshua Loveless is charged with possession of paraphernalia.  27-year old Lukas Tate Lindsay is charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Dewey police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 800 block of North Pawnee.  A court affidavit states that officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.  Reportedly, the police removed a blue tray with a marijuana.  The authorities found inside the vehicle scales, a bag of meth, syringes, and a loaded gun.

Court records indicate that Meixner has a prior in Washington County.  His next court date is March 24th.  Bond remains at $50,000.

Meanwhile, Loveless bond was reduced to $1,000.  Lindsay is free on a $1,500 bond.


