Posted: Mar 09, 2017 3:15 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2017 10:28 PM

Adam Hooper

Three people who were arrested in Dewey for drugs and a loaded firearm were back in Washington County District Court facing formal charges. 26-year Ian Henry Meixner is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia. 26-year old Brandon Joshua Loveless is charged with possession of paraphernalia. 27-year old Lukas Tate Lindsay is charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.



Dewey police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 800 block of North Pawnee. A court affidavit states that officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. Reportedly, the police removed a blue tray with a marijuana. The authorities found inside the vehicle scales, a bag of meth, syringes, and a loaded gun.



Court records indicate that Meixner has a prior in Washington County. His next court date is March 24th. Bond remains at $50,000.



Meanwhile, Loveless bond was reduced to $1,000. Lindsay is free on a $1,500 bond.