Posted: Mar 09, 2017 3:17 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2017 3:17 PM

Adam Hooper

A Dewey man who allegedly gave the authorities a false name has waived preliminary hearing and is bound over for formal arraignment. Bryan Randall Daniel is charged with false personate to create liability and possession of paraphernalia. Dewey police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 9th and Choctaw.



According to a court affidavit, the suspect identified himself as David Wayne Kirby with a birth date of July 22, 1983. Officers searched Daniel and found a meth pipe. The police were suspicious about the suspect and he later gave his real name. The authorities learned Daniel had a warrant out of Washington County.



Daniel's next court date is March 22nd. Bond remains at $100,000.