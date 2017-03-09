Posted: Mar 09, 2017 3:21 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2017 3:21 PM

Parts of a proposal approved by voters in November to reduce the penalties for simple drug possession are being rolled back under a bill narrowly approved by the Oklahoma House.



The House voted 51-38 on Thursday to approve the bill that would allow felony drug possession charges for those caught with drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. The measure now heads to the Senate.



Purcell Republican Rep. Tim Downing says the ballot language made no mention of reducing drug penalties near schools and he believes many voters were unaware they were approving that change.



But several opponents of the bill criticized supporters for defying the will of voters.



Nearly 60 percent of voters supported the state question that made simple drug possession a misdemeanor in all cases.

