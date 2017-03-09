Posted: Mar 09, 2017 3:23 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2017 3:23 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has named Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier as Oklahoma's new secretary of science and technology.



Droegemeier is currently vice president for research at the University of Oklahoma. He is a regents' professor of meteorology and serves on Fallin's Science and Technology Council, chairing the academic research and development subcommittee.



Droegemeier co-founded the National Science Foundation's Science and Technology Center for Analysis and Prediction of Storms, the pioneer of storm-scale numerical weather prediction.



He also co-founded the NSF's Engineering Research Center for Collaborative Adaptive Sensing of the Atmosphere and served on the National Science Board under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.



Fallin named Droegemeier to her cabinet Thursday. She says his extensive background in science and technology and government are key reasons for his selection.



