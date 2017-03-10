Posted: Mar 10, 2017 3:16 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2017 3:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police responded at about 4:30 to a family fight call at a mobile home on west 14th street in Bartlesville Thursday afternoon. According to Bartlesville Police Department Public Information Officer Jay Hastings, the caller reported seeing a man and two women arguing. The caller said the man was carrying an object which may have been a rifle.

Hastings says when officers arrived on scene they couldn't make contact with occupants of the trailer. A supervisor on scene requested the special operations team be placed on stand-by. Officers eventually made contact with the occupants of the mobile home. The man was arrested for obstructing.