Posted: Mar 10, 2017 12:57 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2017 12:57 PM

Bill Lynch

The Osage Nation Congressional Commerce, Gaming and Land Committee will be holding a second public hearing regarding the status and plans for the recently acquired Bluestem Ranch. Osage News reported that the hearing will be held Sunday March 12 at 2pm at the former Wah-Zha-Zhi Cultural Center building at 1449 W. Main Street in Pawhuska. The event will also be recorded and live-streamed online by the Osage Nation Communications Department.

The agenda for the hearing includes a presentation by the Commerce committee members, which includes members of the Osage Nation Congress, Chairman William “Kugee” Supernaw, Maria Whitehorn, Joe Tillman, Ron Shaw, John Maker and Congressional Speaker Angela Pratt. Additionally, there will be a presentation by Bluestem Ranch board members. Following the presentations the committee will be hosting a Q&A to allow for public questions and concerns.