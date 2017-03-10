Posted: Mar 10, 2017 1:33 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2017 1:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Marry Martha Outreach Center's Shamrock The 'Ville 5K and Couch race will be taking the streets on Saturday morning as participants will gather in Downtown Bartlesville. This race is a St. Patrick's Day celebration where you can compete in a 5K race, a 1 mile Fun Run, or a couch race, and have a chance to win prizes.



Founder Jami Wood says that these races help Mary Martha Outreach by funding in three ways.



Wood says that she participates in the couch race every year, and this year the competition will include a silent guardian, a watchful protector, the Dark Knight.



Pre-registration is closed, but participants can still sign up the day of the race. The registration fee is $30 beginning at 7:30 Saturday morning.