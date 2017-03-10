Posted: Mar 10, 2017 3:18 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2017 3:18 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville woman who is accused of attacking her 5-year old daughter, has a new court date scheduled for April 7th on the status docket. 42-year old Julieanne Kincade is charged with child abuse by injury. Bartlesville police were called to Jane Phillips Medical Center to investigate a child being attacked.



A court affidavit states that the girl told officers that she was beat up by her mother. The child had injuries all over her face and lost some teeth. Kincade told the authorities she lost her temper and claimed the child didn't listen.



Kincade is free on a $20,000 bond.