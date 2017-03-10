Posted: Mar 10, 2017 3:20 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2017 3:33 PM

Adam Hooper

The Legislative session has been going on for over a month and many challenges face each legislator. Its been a busy week for the state house as they passed an emergency wind credits bill. During KWON's Capitol Call program sponsored by Phillips 66, Bartlesville State Representative Travis Dunlap explained the bill.



The bill is expected to go to the senate. For more comments on Dunlap, you can go to bartlesvilleradio.com, click on on-demand, and click on one-on-one with a professional icon.