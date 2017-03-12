Posted: Mar 12, 2017 4:16 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2017 5:22 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Miller EMS took a Hominy woman to the hospital Saturday morning after she was injured in an accident on State Highway 20 just more than 8 miles west of Hominy. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 21 year-old Mariah Nicole Brady was eastbound when her Chevy Tahoe left the highway on the right. She overcorrected and went off the road on the left and lost control. The vehicle went into a broad slide and rolled several times before it came to rest in a cluster of trees. The accident report indicates Brady's driving ability was impaired because she was driving under the influence. She was admitted in stable condition with head and leg injuries.