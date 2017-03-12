Posted: Mar 12, 2017 4:22 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2017 4:22 PM

The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma for the current season now stands at 56.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports more than 1,800 people have been hospitalized due to influenza this flu season.



Tulsa County leads the state with 16 deaths, followed by Oklahoma County with six. Cleveland, Kay, Rogers and Stephens counties have each had three deaths while two deaths are reported in each of Blaine, Canadian, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties. Single deaths are reported in Beckham, Bryan, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties.

Forty deaths are among people 65 or older and nine were 50 to 64. Five were between 18 and 49, one was between 5 and 17 and one was 4 years old or younger.