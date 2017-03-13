Posted: Mar 13, 2017 10:42 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2017 11:24 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning formally accepted the resignation of Nowata County Sheriff Rick Miller. Miller resigned as Sheriff on March 6th. Commissioner Chairman Bud Frost read Miller's letter.



A few weeks earlier, the under sheriff and jail administrator resigned. The commissioners appointed Jeff Grissom as under sheriff. The commissioners were in executive session for nearly 40 minutes to discuss how they will handle filling the sheriff's position. There was an issue concerning the wording on the agenda of filling the vacancy of a official. Instead, the agenda should have said Sheriff. Commissioner Curtis Barnes explained.



The commissioners will meet Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock to discuss and take possible action on how they will handle the sheriff's position.